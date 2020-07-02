Rohr raps Osimhen for Napoli

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says a move to Serie A club Napoli will provide an opportunity for Victor Osimhen to further develop as a player.

This comes as Osimhen, 21, is negotiating a move to the Italian club with the Pernotopei ready to offer him a five-year contract.

The former youth international enjoyed a successful debut campaign with Ligue 1 club Lille where he scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

And reports in Italy claim Napoli are keen to bring in the former VFL Wolsfburg of Germany forward as replacement for Arkadiusz Milik who is set to leave the club this summer.

Commenting on the speculation, Rohr said he expects Osimhen to take this chance and move his career forward.

“Of course, we are talking about a scorer, a player of power and speed. He is a fighter, he never accepts defeat, he always wants to win, even in training matches,” Rohr told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“During the last African Cup, he didn’t play very much, he had a very important player for Nigeria like Ighalo in front of him. When, however, Ighalo was forced to stop for an injury, Osimhen had his chance.

“Victor fought all week, training hard, but without ever giving problems to me or teammates if he remained on the bench.

“Victor has a great player mentality. And often, in our chats, I advised him to take an important step and go to a level club, where he can find the right space to play continuously and grow.

“He is a guy who loves to work hard and who needs to be in constant competition. I hope Victor talks about it with Gattuso and can then find the right role within the Napoli project. ”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

