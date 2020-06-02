Rohr must win trophies now – Akanni

An ex-international footballer, Wahidi Akanni, on Tuesday said Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr must now focus on winning trophies after securing the job for three more years.

In an interview with Newsmen in Lagos, Akanni hailed the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for sticking with Rohr, and added that he must now work towards making the team champions again.

“Well, having been on the job now for sometime, he’s got a good knowledge of the players in the team, I will expect to see a certain play pattern for the team that can make him achieve what NFF has set for him.

“Nigerians will expect better results than just qualifying for tournaments. Nigeria needs to win trophies.

“It is no longer enough that we qualify for major tournaments, we ought to have moved passed that and set new goals,” Akanni said.

Commenting on the statement by the minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, that the NFF could terminate the appointment of Rohr whenever they felt he was falling short, Akanni said the German doesn’t need reminding at this time.

“My opinion will be that, he’s just renewed his contract, he should be allowed to work.

“Dangling harsh or sack tunes on him now is not good for the super eagles, in as much as I am not a fan of foreign coaches.

“He was employed as the coach, he should be allowed to work and until he doesn’t perform, then he can be relieved of his job,” the former Lagos FA boss said.

