Rohr must deliver – Sports Minister

Minister of Youth And Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has insisted that Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr must deliver the goods after penning a contract extension.

This comes a week after it was revealed that Rohr had extended his deal with the Nigeria Football Federation that will see him remain in charge of the Super Eagles for the next two-and-a- half-years.

“The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is statutorily in charge of the growth and development of football in Nigeria. Of course under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports,” Dare was quoted by TheNFF.com.

“Even before I became Minister, there are processes and procedures that are followed when it comes to bringing on a new national coach or renewing the contract of a coach who is already in the house and I think it was important for us to follow the processes and procedures in place.

“For Rohr, because he had been signed on earlier, he deserved to be given the right of first refusal, that was what the NFF did and that was what I also allowed to happen.

“It is best practices, it is global practices but the NFF also had a review of his performance in the last three to four years and based on that review, his new contract had new conditions that never existed before. Some of them bordering on mode of payment, some of them bordering technical issues regarding the development of our football and that to me, is fundamental.”

Dare added that it would not be business as usual, insisting that the coach would be held to a higher depth of responsibility, a greater depth of technicality and a greater level of success where he could have his contract reviewed if he falls short of the direction outlined in the terms of his contract.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

