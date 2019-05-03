Rohr, Mikel to Hold Afcon Talks in London

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will travel to the United Kingdom to hold talks with Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon 2019).

Mikel has not featured for the national team since his last appearance against Argentina on June 26 at the 2018 World Cup, and the German hopes to convince the midfielder to return to the Super Eagles for his last Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to BBC journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Rohr said: “This is the question that I and my team will resolve. I will soon go to see him at Middlesbrough.

“There are many things to consider but I respect him and what he has done for Nigeria. He remains an important player.”

The German added: “He has been away from the team for a year but we qualified for the AFCON without him. His absence, as our captain, has been evident. But he has had to deal with a range of issues, after the World Cup in Russia.”

Mikel, 32, represented the Super Eagles at the 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.