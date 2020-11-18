Rohr makes excuses as Sierra Leone hold Nigeria

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has blamed the lacklustre 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone on Tuesday to the poor pitch of the Siaka Stevens stadium and the long ball tactics by the home team.

The Eagles scoreless draw saw the Eagles remain top with eight points after four games while Sierra Leone are third on three points.

Reflecting after the game, Rohr praised the performance of his players, singling out Maduka Okoye for his impressive display.

“The Team did well especially our goalkeeper he had a very good match. Last time he conceded four goals which was not his fault and today he showed everyone what he can do.

“Our defence did well but the pitch is very difficult to play good football and they were playing long balls.

“The points means we stay top of our group and I believe we are in the right direction.”

The Eagles next game in the qualifiers is away to Benin Republic in March 2021 where a victory will see Nigeria over the finish line in the qualifiers.

