Rohr invites 25 for Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia friendlies

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has called up 25 players for next month’s friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia, with five players been put on standby.

In the return to action for the three-time African champions after the break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, Rohr went with regulars Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi.

The German coach however handed maiden call-ups to Frank Onyeka and Chidera Ejuke.

Former U17 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Dele Alampasu returns to the group, as well as midfielder Mikel Agu who is having a revival in the Portuguese league.

There is however a measure of disappointment for fans who expected Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka to be on the team after he was snubbed by England, as his name is not on the list.

The Super Eagles, now ranked 29th in the world and third in Africa, will take on the Elephants of Ivory Coast on 9th October and will lock horns with the Carthage Eagles four days later at same venue.

Both games were arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) to prepare the Eagles for the next rounds of 2022 AFCON qualifiers, home and away against Sierra Leone scheduled to hold in November.

See the full squad below

Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils, Latvia); Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered, Slovakia); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasary SK, Turkey); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (KRC Genk, Belgium); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

Standby: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey); Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, Spain); Joshua Maja (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands)

