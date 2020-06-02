Rohr hopes on Ebere Eze

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr said he hopes Eberechi Eze will agree to switch allegiance and play for the three-time African champions.

Eze, 21, was born in London, but is eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents.

The Queens Park Rangers playmaker trained with the Super Eagles in March 2017, when they visited London for friendlies against the Terangha of Lions and Stallions of Burkina Faso.

The NFF are serious in their attempts to make Eze commit his international future to Nigeria but the player has made it clear he will not be rushed into making a decision.

“We hope Eze will come. But you know there is a process to follow,” Rohr, who just signed a contract extension with the NFF, told ESPN.

“If they play already for the youth team in England or other countries, there is a process, write a letter, go to the FIFA commission, and so on.”

Eze made the Championship team of the season after an impressive campaign with QPR.

He has been tipped to fill the creative gap in the Super Eagles left by the retirement of the talismanic Jay Jay Okocha over a decade ago.

