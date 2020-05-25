Rohr excited to continue with Super Eagles

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has indicated readiness to lead the team to greater heights after being offered a new contract by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The German coach and his employers had been in discussions in recent weeks over the renewal of the contract and he has tacitly confirmed agreements have been reached.

This comes after it emerged that the NFF had contacted former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp over the Eagles job.

“I’m happy to continue”, the former Niger coach was quoted as saying by AOIFootball.com.

Also, a source close to the 66-year-old said he is ready to resume duty with the three-time African champions.

The source said;

“I can confirm to you that Coach Gernot Rohr has already made up his mind to work with Nigeria and they just need to tidy up all the loose ends to finalise the contract,” explained the usual reliable source who pleaded for anonymity.

“He is in touch with all the players in their various bases with the hope that after all the European leagues resume, he will start assembling them for the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers once there is a green light from CAF.

“After COVID-19, the coach is ready to return to begin his work with the Eagles and he is already looking forward to start work with the team and with the enthusiasm he had expressed I am sure we hope to see the new Eagles.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

