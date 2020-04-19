Rohr can’t lead Eagles to promise land – Akpoborie

Former Nigeria striker, Jonathan Akpoborie, has declared that Coach Gernot Rohr does not have what it takes to guide the Super Eagle to the promised land.

This comes amid uncertainty over Rohr’s future with the Eagles with his contract set to expire later in the year.

In an interview session on a social media platform, 9ja Footie Review, the former Hansa Rostock striker said the German tactician cannot give what he does not have as he lacks the technical depth to guide the national team to glory.

While setting targets for the team, the 51-year-old, who represented Nigeria in the Junior Cadre and earned 13 senior caps with the Super Eagles said: “Anything short of winning the Nations Cup for Nigeria is nonsense. The World Cup is something else. Unfortunately for Nigeria, I don’t believe our coach is good enough to take us to the Promised Land. He cannot give what he does not have.

“With a solid coach and given ample time, Nigerian players can surprise the world. We have the skill, the power, the fitness and the confidence, but the most important of all is the tactics and organization,” he said.

Akpoborie also opined that it will be difficult for home- based players to make the national team due to the present state of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“For country like Nigeria that has actually put a big stamp on African football, our league has been very disappointing. I can’t take it on the quality of players because locally, we produce more than enough talents.

“The organisation has been zero even when people call on the LMC (League Management Company). There was one headline I read. That day I was driving from Stuttgart to Zurich, I could not really get an answer. Can anybody tell me why the LMC or the NFF (Nigeria Football Federation) would sign a partnership with a club in Europe? What do you want to do with it?

“To be honest, there are so many things wrong in the league, from falsification of players’ ages to the playing turfs that the whole of Nigeria is running to get. The generation before me and my generation never played on Astro turf. The bounces differently and when you put the players on grass, their timing will always be off.

“If I was coach, I would not be able to pick any player from the Nigerian league because the level is just too low. In the development of young players, you need to be moving the bar upwards for the young players every time you see it’s getting too easy for the player.

“But in Nigeria the level has become so low, that the gifted players start to feel too big for the league and when that happens, he starts loosing the hunger to perform. Plus the home arrangement of the home team defeats all competition that is supposed to stretch the players to their limits,” Akpoborie said on 9ja Footie Review.