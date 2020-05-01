Rohr accepts pay cut to keep Eagles job

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, says he will accept a pay cut to continue with the senior national team.

Rohr, who has just two months left on his contract, said he was ready to accept the new conditions in his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.

“I never talk about my contract in public, as you know,” Rohr told ESPN.

“But I heard like everybody what was said by (NFF) president (Amaju) Pinnick, that I have to accept to be paid in naira, and I have to be resident in Nigeria. I agree to these two things, and even I agree to have a lower salary.

“I am not doing my job for money. I am doing my job because I like it. Because we have built a team like you know, and money is not the most important. But I also have to look after my assistants.

“I accept because I think that my mission in Nigeria is not finished yet, and I know very well my players. I know very well the officials. We are now just like a family, and I think it is good to continue especially in this period now where it is difficult to change, to travel, to see new people.” Rohr added that he wanted a conducive atmosphere to manage the Eagles.

The 66-year-old added: “I want to work free in all my responsibilities, independence as a coach who is responsible for results. It is always good to be sure you can do a job with confidence and be free in the choice of good players.

“We have a good relationship with Pinnick, with (NFF vice-president) Seyi Akinwunmi and with (League Management Company boss) Shehu Dikko, so I think we can find an agreement. There is no big problem to change.

“All I can say is that we are discussing in a good spirit with NFF. They sent me the proposal, I sent my answer. There are some little things to discuss, and then we will see. Everything can be discussed. They have my answer and now I will wait for the proposal coming back.”

