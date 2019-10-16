Rodrigo’s late strike fires Spain to Euro 2020

A stuttering Spain qualified for Euro 2020 as a stoppage-time strike by substitute Rodrigo cancelled out Marcus Berg’s opener for Sweden in a 1-1 draw in Group F on Tuesday.

The result left Spain top of the standings on 20 points and guaranteed a spot in the top two, with the Swedes second on 15, and Romania a point further back in third.

Yet having drawn with both Norway and Sweden in their last two matches on their trip to Scandinavia, the Spaniards will have plenty of work to do if they want to be considered among the favourites at next year’s tournament.

“I am very happy, the players were very good and we met a very strong rival. It was tough for us, but we corrected what needed to be corrected,” Spain coach Robert Moreno told reporters.

“It’s great that have achieved this, there’s a lot less pressure and now in three weeks we play Malta. We must focus on playing well in the remaining matches,” he added.

Elsewhere in the group, the Faroe Islands secured their first win of the campaign with a 1-0 home win over Malta, while Romania drew 1-1 at home to Norway.

The battle to join Spain at Euro 2020 could be decided when Sweden visit Romania on November 15. Norway, who are fourth in the group on 11 points, still retain a remote chance of making the tournament.