Roddy Ricch’s new album ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’ has landed on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. In doing so, it becomes the first debut rap album to return to the top spot in nearly two decades.

The last Rap Album to accomplish this feet was The Game’s ‘The Documentary’ back in 2005.

Roddy Ricch’s album, which features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Durk, was released on Dec. 6 2019.

The boost in the album’s sales was aided by the single, “The Box,” which has quickly become one of the hottest songs on the charts and even inspired dozens of hilarious memes that have taken over the internet.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” got Chick-fil-A employees acting different 😂🕺🏾

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" beats Justin Bieber's "Yummy" for the #1 Song in the Country. MORE: https://t.co/v2TaukgIIppic.twitter.com/WcYH9xbRy8 — Complex (@Complex) January 13, 2020

Last week, the track blocked Justin Bieber’s new single “Yummy” from reaching No. 1 on the popular streaming service Spotify in the United States.