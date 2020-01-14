Roddy Ricch’s New Album Becomes First Rap Debut To Return To No.1 On Billboard 200 In 15 Years

AbiolaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Roddy Ricch’s New Album Becomes First Rap Debut To Return To No.1 On Billboard 200 In 15 Years

Roddy Ricch’s new album ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’ has landed on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. In doing so, it becomes the first debut rap album to return to the top spot in nearly two decades.

The last Rap Album to accomplish this feet was The Game’s ‘The Documentary’ back in 2005.

Roddy Ricch’s album, which features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Durk, was released on Dec. 6 2019.

The boost in the album’s sales was aided by the single, “The Box,” which has quickly become one of the hottest songs on the charts and even inspired dozens of hilarious memes that have taken over the internet.

 

 

Last week, the track blocked Justin Bieber’s new single “Yummy” from reaching No. 1 on the popular streaming service Spotify in the United States.

 

Related Posts

Car Theft Charges Against Naira Marley Has Been Dismissed

January 14, 2020

Social Media Reacts As The Oscars Snub Hollywood Big Performers

January 14, 2020

International Music Chart: Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ Leads

January 14, 2020

About Abiola

View all posts by Abiola →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *