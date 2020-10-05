Robin Thicke and His Model Fiancée are Expecting Again

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Robin Thicke and his fiancée, April Love Geary are expecting their child together.

The 25-year-old model shared the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram page on Sunday, October 4.

Wearing a black 2-piece bikini that put her baby bump on display, April Love captioned the shot;

“Sorry we can’t hangout, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant…again. We love consistency!

Robin Thicke, 43, and April Love Geary got together in 2014 following Thicke’s separation from actress and ex-wife, Paula Patton with whom he shares a 10-year-old son, Julian Fuego.

The couple got engaged on December 24, 2018 and are parents to two daughters;
Mia Love, 2 and Lola Alain, 19 months.

