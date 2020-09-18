Robin Givens Slams MIke Tyson and Biopic Crew with a Cease and Desist

Robin Givens wants no part in the biopic of Mike Tyson which has Jamie Foxx portraying the boxing legend and has taken legal steps to ensure this.

New York Post reports that the actress slammed a cease and desist on Tyson and Foxx last month, to prevent them from ‘further defaming” her as she is scared that she might be portrayed in a negative light in the film.

In the letter, legal representatives of Robin Givens had stated that the “demand that Mr. Tyson cease and desist from further defaming Ms. Givens, and to put those producing, writing and/or directing the proposed Tyson biopic, and those producing Mr. Tyson’s podcast, on notice that they are to refrain from portraying Ms. Givens in a false, negative and defamatory light.

“While [she] has attempted to move on, she still finds herself fighting the abusive, demeaning and false accounts of their relationship by Mr. Tyson nearly 35 years later. It is time for Mr. Tyson to let this marriage be the relic of the past that it is.”

Lawyers for Mike Tyson denied receiving any cease and desist letter from Givens and denied any intention to include her.

“As of now, Mr. Tyson’s attorneys have not received any cease and desist, but there isn’t nor has there been any intention of including his relationship with her in his biopic. He wishes her well in all her endeavors,” the rep said.

Reps for Foxx did not comment.

Robin Givens and Mike Tyson got married in 1988 and split after only eight months.

