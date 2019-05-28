Roberto Martinez Tipped to Replace Valverde at Barcelona

As last weekend’s defeat to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final casts doubt on the future of Barcelona’s manager Ernesto Valverde, reports have emerged that Roberto Martinez is tipped to take over at the club.

According to Catalan radio station RAC1, Belgium manager Martínez, has been tipped as the favourite to succeed Valverde as the Spanish League champions look set to compete better in the 2019/2020 season.

The former Everton manager will reportedly get the job ahead of Unai Emery, Ronald Koeman or Max Allegri, who are said to be on Barca’s four-man shortlist.

Barca are also looking to splash the cash in key positions as their archrival Real Madrid are on a revamp and rebuilding mission for the next season, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Sadio Mane tipped to join the 13-time European champions.

France forward Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp, with Serbian striker Luka Jovic also said to be on the radar of the club.