Robert Pattinson Allegedly Tests Positive for Covid-19, Batman Filming Halted

Filming on the set of “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson has been halted after the 34-year-old tested positive for Covid-19, just a few days after work resumed.

Production on the film set of the ‘Twilight Series’ star’s first installment of the DC Comics franchise playing the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne, was initially halted in March due to Corona virus pandemic.

Warner Bros released a statement on Thursday, September 3, confirming that filming was “temporarily paused” and that “a member of ‘The Batman’ production had tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.”

The New York Times reports that Warner Bros. declined to comment beyond the statement issued though 2 sources close to production confirmed Pattinson to be the one infected to the outlet.

In April, Matt Reeves, the director and writer of the film, said that it was “quite surreal” to have production, which started in September 2019, halted by a global pandemic.

Filming was moved overseas, in this case London, due to the high infection rates keeping them from restarting production in California.

Robert Pattinson is the second Hollywood actor to be revealed to have contracted Covid-19 this week as Dwayne Johnson, released an Instagram post stating that he and his family had recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

