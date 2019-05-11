Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman to Hit Star in ‘Comeback Trail’

The world is about to behold, yet again, the glory of the three Oscar-winning legends–Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, and Morgan Freeman.

According to THR, the actors are coming together for George Gallo’s upcoming action-comedy The Comeback Trail.

Per the media house:

The Comeback Trail sees De Niro play Max Barber who, in debt to Freeman’s mob boss, creates an insurance fraud by casting washed-up, suicidal cowboy/movie star Duke Montana (Jones) in a poorly written Western with the intention of killing him during the first days of filming. Surprisingly, Duke somehow rises to the occasion, thereby redeeming his past misdeeds, and brings Max and others along on the same journey.

Josh Posner co-wrote the screenplay with Gallo, which is based on the 1982 film of the same name, written, directed and produced by the late Harry Hurwitz. Shooting begins in June in New Mexico. Donald Pemrick and Dean Fronk are handling casting.

We can’t wait!