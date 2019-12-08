Robert De Niro Says ‘The Irishman’ is About “Loyalty, Betrayal, Love.”

Robert De Niro recently joined Tom Hanks, Jamie Foxx, Adam Driver, Adam Sandler and Shia LaBeouf for the annual Actor Roundtable.

“I think the story’s very simple,” Robert De Niro told the Actor Roundtable of his latest film The Irishman. “You could find that kind of situation in any culture. Loyalty, betrayal, love. All those things are there. The price in this world is a little more harsh. In certain parts of the world this is what happens. So we have it in this country, in America, that milieu, that culture, it’s what it is.”

“He was a guy who happened to have seen a lot of combat in the Second World War, so he was inured to killing more than someone else,” De Niro told the roundtable. “He found himself in this world that was not what he was from, and it fit. He was loyal to the people that gave him the love and support and respected him.”

THR adds that De Niro reunited with his Godfather costar Al Pacino and his Raging Bull, Taxi Driver director Martin Scorsese for the Netflix crime drama.

He told the roundtable his characters are “all different. Some are harder in some ways than others. Raging Bull, because of the weight and all that. The Mission, just the physical stuff. Awakenings there was a lot of physical stuff too, and studying how my character behaved, and what his affliction was.”

As far as finding longevity in Hollywood, De Niro’s advice is, “just be calm. When things are going well, be calm. Don’t think you’re on top of the world, in a sense. You always gotta be wary, because I’ve seen it. I’ve seen people come, I’ve seen people go. You’ve got to be chill. You’ve got to just take what’s good in your life and move forward, cautiously and carefully, and thank God that you have that. It’s very, very important not to overextend yourself when you think you’ve got it: there’s no such thing. Everybody’s dispensable.”