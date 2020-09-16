Robbery: Police release Abiola’s sons after 13 days behind bars

Two children of the late MKO Abiola, arrested following a robbery incident at the residence of the late businessman and presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, have been released.

Kassim and Aliyu had accused Adebisi, one of the widows of the late mogul, of being behind their arrest and a N100 million suit was instituted against the police over violation of their fundamental human right.

Adebisi had however claimed the two brothers were arrested for engaging in a scuffle with the police.

She added that the family was making efforts to get them released until lawyers from Mike Ozekhome’s chambers, representing Kassim and Aliyu, scuppered the process through the fundamental human rights suit.

Ozekhome confirmed the release of the duo, saying Lola Abiola-Edewor, first daughter of late businessman, and another relative, signed an undertaking with the police over the bail of the brothers.

Ozekhome added that four suspects have been charged before a magistrate’s court over the robbery.

“Yes, they have been released. There was no condition attached to their release because they did not participate in the robbery,” he said.

“Those who are the real suspects have been charged before a magistrate’s court. The only reason they were detained was that the police said they were rude to them. Is that why you detain them for almost two weeks?”

