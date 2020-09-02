Robbers storm MKO Abiola’s home, cart away foreign currencies

Armed robbers allegedly invaded the Ikeja home of late Moshood Abiola MKO in Lagos State Wednesday.

It is understood that foreign currencies in different denominations were carted away by the armed robbers.

Meanwhile, the State Police command has arrested some of the armed robbers involved in the heist.

WITHIN NIGERIA, citing a police source, confirmed that “seven (of the armed robbers) were arrested”

The source added that the arrested suspects have been handed over to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the police.

Meanwhile, no official statement has been made by the police as of the time of filing thjis report.

More to follow…

