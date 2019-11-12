Robbers shoot dead NNPC Station Guard

Armed robbers reportedly killed a security guard attached to a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Station, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The guard, identified as Moses, was killed around 1:30 am on Sunday when the station had shut down its operations for the day.

Sources said the hoodlums had stormed the gas station located on the Onyearugbulem road at Shagari Village junction in and pounced on the 27-year old guard.

It was learnt that the guard was matcheted on the head before he was shot dead, while his teeth was removed by the robbers, The Nation writes.

One of the attendants at the station, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident was very shocking to the members of the staff of the gas station.

“We just came to work as usual this morning, only for us to see that some people had burgled our filling station by forcefully gaining entrance.

“We also noticed blood stains by the side of the station and saw the security guard (Moses) already dead and with his torchlight, so, we quickly raised the alarm.”

The hoodlums were said to have gained entry into the NNPC facility while the security guard on duty was sleeping in the night.

They forcefully gained entry into the main offices of the gas station by destroying a burglary proof and some iron doors.

It is not yet clear if the robbers were able to cart away money from the offices but properties which included a CCTV camera were destroyed.