Robbers kill cab driver, dumb body in Edo

The Edo State police command has arrested a four-man robbery gang for allegedly killing a cab driver and throwing the body into Ikpoba River.

The suspects – Moses Osamudiamen, Chinedu Amah, Chinonso Ozuoro and Emmanuel Obikeze – were alleged to have committed the offence on November 24.

Police said the gang hired the driver identified as Oghogho Okunbor, but stabbed him on the way, tied him and threw the body into the river.

It is understood that the gang used the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card to withdraw money from the deceased’s account and attempted to sell his Toyota Camry car.

Police Commissioner Lawal Tanko Jimeta said that the suspects were arrested after investigation.

He said the strategy he put in place led to the arrest of several persons involved in kidnapping, rape and other crime.

Lawan called for the public to be calm and assured that the suspects would soon be arraigned.