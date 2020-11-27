Robbers hit another Ondo Bank

One person has been feared killed during a robbery attack on a bank in Ode Irele town, headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The robbers reportedly stormed the bank about 4.10pm by using explosives to blast open the security doors, adding that they also carted away huge sums of money in the attack, which lasted about 45 minutes.

It is understood that the victim was hit by a stray bullet.

A source said, “After finishing that operation inside the bank, the robbers started shooting sporadically to scare people away people and to ease their escape. As they were shooting, stray bullets hit some people who were trying to run for safety.”

The attack comes amid fears of an escalation of violent attacks as policemen stay off duty posts following the #EndSARS protests.

