Rob Kardashian Shamelessly Inserts Himself in Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy’s Feud

Rob Kardashian has finally popped up on the radar just throw shade at his ex Blac Chyna.

In case you missed it Chyna and Alexis got into a fight while they were at a private party in Los Angeles. And from the screenshots obtained by TMZ, Skyy alleged that Chyna threw a drink at her. Another video showed as Skyy attempted to get her hands on Chyna, but she was held back.

Now, Rob Kardashian who had disappeared into oblivion since his feud with Chyna in 2017, is back again on social media. The moody Kardashian shared a video of he and Alexis Skyy are spending the evening together just hours after he declared her his “crush.”

The hung out at Kris Jenner’s Calabasas, California kitchen, cooked meals together and drank to their fill.

Skyy soon called Rob her “bae” on her own Instagram Stories. “We have chicken breast,” she shared, adding, “Almost ready!” alongside another video of hot wings and macaroni and cheese.

All of this just to shade Chyna, who did not bother reacting to the childishness.

See the posts:

And when a Twitter user called him out, he said: