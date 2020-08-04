Rob Kardashian Makes a Shirtless Appearance on Instagram

Tofunmi Oluwashina

It’s great to see Rob Kardashian slowly make his entry back into the social media space.

The father of one who shied away from public appearances for some years now due to issues with his weight and health, gifted his followers a rare shirtless picture of himself on Instagram.

Rob who was photographed for the first time in a long time during sister, Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party way back in June, looked really good in the pictures that made their way online at that time.

In his new photo, Rob Kardashian shared a close up shot of himself, poolside and captioned the image;

“I didn’t see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding”.

We hope to see more of Rob as he gets his confidence back and makes a full return to life in the public eye.

