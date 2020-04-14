Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Pointed Gun at Him

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are back smearing each other’s name again in the press.

According to Complex, Chyna claimed that their daughter Dream had suffered multiple burns under the care of his nanny. Now, Rob has fired back, citing an alleged altercation with Chyna where he said he feared for his life.

In a recent court filing obtained by People, Kardashian revisited the alleged December 14, 2016 incident referenced in his 2017 lawsuit against Chyna for assault and battery. While court documents from the three-year-old suit only contain surface level information of his account regarding what had occurred that night, Rob is now providing a more detailed declaration of the event, claiming she “became extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol and physically assaulted” him.

“She used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me,” Kardashian said in his declaration. “About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guestroom, still holding the gun and FaceTimed my friend Eugene. When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me. She also threatened Eugene.”

Well, Chyna’s attorney has challenged Rob’s claim that he feared for his life, adding that he thought it was “funny” when she wielded around the gun that belonged to him.

“Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was ‘funny’ when Chyna teased him while holding Rob’s unloaded gun,” her lawyer said in a statement.

All of these are coming out because the two were embroiled in a nasty custody battle over their daughter. His request to remove primary custody from Chyna was denied in February.