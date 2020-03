Yesterday, celebrity makeup artist Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye tied the knot with Emmanuel Ikubese.

The couple had held their introduction in October 2019, and for yesterday’s event, they were joined by their friends.

Some of those who attended the ceremony included Toke Makinwa, Yomi Casual, Sharon Ooja, Lola Oj, Stephanie Coker, Lilian Afegbai, Inidima Okojie, and more.

Check out what they wore: