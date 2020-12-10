RMD Signs Mammoth Deal with LG

All hope is not lost for 2020 as Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD just cashed out big with a mammoth endorsement deal with electronics giant, LG.

The veteran Nollywood actor who has aged like fine wine shared the news of his partnership with the brand on his official Instagram page on Thursday, December 10.

Sharing photos from the signing ceremony, RMD captioned them,

“2020 is still on, you can still FINISH STRONG. Everything you want is within reach. Today, I officially became a part of the LG family. Cheers to a fruitful collaboration. Go show them some live @lgafrica1 on my behalf”.

Congratulations to Nigeria’s brand of Sean Connery.

