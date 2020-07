RMD is keeping with the throwback Thursday tradition by deciding to share behind the scene pictures from the movie – Violated.

The veteran actor who was beyond dashing in the 90s movie, playing the character, Tega in the 1996 Nollywood flick, noted that the pictures were taken in a studio on Allen Avenue.

RMD has been pressing necks since forever but can I say we’re more in love with his recent ‘Zaddy’ persona as he has aged like fine wine.

