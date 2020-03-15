RMD Praises Rapper Reminisce for His Role in ‘King of Boys’

Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken to his Instagram to praise rapper Reminisce, who delivered exceptionally in his role in the much-talked-about King of Boys.

The film later lost many categories last night to Charles Okpalaeke’s Living in Bondage. However, RMD felt the need to uplift Reminisce, who he believes deserved recognition for his performance.

“If I was in an AMVCA jury for Best Supporting Actor, @iamreminisce in KING OF BOYS would have been my pick…. alas it’s not up to a jury! Welcome to Nollywood! Welcome to the AMVCAs!” said RMD in his post.

