RMD has aged like fine wine over the years and he definitely passed that gene to his children.

The veteran actor and grandpa, took to his social media to crush on his son, making a case for #ManCrushSaturday as opposed to the more popular #ManCrushMonday.

Sharing a photo of the young lad who struck poses very much like his father’s signature ones, RMD wrote;

“My pikin fine sha. Shebi oyinbo kuku talk say the fruit no dey fall far from tree.”

Brag much?

