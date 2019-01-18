RMD, Jim Iyke, Sani Danja, Others Appointed to Atiku’s Standing Committee

As preparations for the general elections intensify, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed a number of a-list actors as part of a special committee to ensure his victory.

The renowned thespians on the short-term political job include Richard Mofe-Damijo, Jim Iyke, and Kannywood Superstar, Sani Danja,

The announcement was made by the Office of the Special Adviser, Youths And Support Groups to the former Vice President and signed by the Special Adviser, Youths & Support Groups, Amb Aliyu Bin Abbas.

The committees comprise over 2,000 members and it is aimed at representing a determined effort to engaging the very best and efficient hands in the effort of mass mobilization and community outreach.

Also on the committee is a son of a former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

“Atiku has made an announcement of the appointment of several seasoned individuals and Support Groups with experience, exposure and expertise, in line with its goals and objectives to ensuring the total victory of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar Gcon, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 2019 elections,” the statement read.

“These appointments which are broadbased and national in outlook, represent a determined effort to engaging the very best and efficient hands in the effort of mass mobilization and community outreach.”

Atiku, who promised that 40 per cent of his cabinet would be made up of women and youths, is presently in the United States where he is scheduled to address the Chamber of Commerce today.