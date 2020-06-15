Richard Mofe-Damijo continues to campaign for the protection and well-being of Nigerian women and children.

The legendary actor took to his Instagram moments ago to speak about two pieces of legislation that have been signed into law to protect Nigerian women and children, but which have yet to be domesticated by some states.

He called on his followers to check out the states lagging behind and to contact their governments to make sure that these laws are taken into action.

He wrote:

There are two key pieces of legislation that should matter to us all, the Child Rights Act and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act. These two acts codify rules and regulations that should safeguard the rights of many vulnerable women and children.

Because we operate a Federal system of government, laws passed at the Federal level by the National Assembly are not automatically applicable in the 36 states, each state House of Assembly need to domesticate these laws for it to applicable in their respective states . Unfortunately, several years after the passage of these two acts by the National Assembly, there are some state governments that have been unwilling or refused to domesticate the Acts. Please scroll through the pictures to see the current status. Has your state domesticated the Acts? If not, can you join us in asking your state government why not? Please tag them!

#StateofEmergencySGBV

#endgenderbaseviolence

#rmdssayso

