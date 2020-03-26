Rivers State rocked by Coronavirus as Nigeria toll reaches 51

There was a spike in cases of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria after Rivers State recorded its first case on Wednesday.

According to an announcement by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), two of the new cases recorded are in the FCT, two in Lagos, while one is in Rivers State. This brings the total number of infected persons in the country to 51.

The NCDC noted that three of the new cases are returning travellers into Nigeria while the other two contracted the disease by close contacts with a previously confirmed case.

In increased efforts to combat the spread of the virus, residents in most states have been asked to stay indoors, with public places such as markets, parks, clubs and other recreational centres closed.

Lagos state announced a total shutdown of public life beginning Thursday, 26 March 2020, while Kano State has announced a ban on interstate movement to curb the pandemic.