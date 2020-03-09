Rivers Police rescue kidnapped AIT journalist, wife

A journalist working with the African Independent Television (AIT), Mr Joseph Osademe, and his wife have been rescued from kidnappers’ den in Rivers.

Osademe and his wife were kidnapped at about 6 pm on Saturday but were immediately rescued in the night by the police after they got wind of their abduction.

It was learnt that the couple were seized in Choba in Obio/Akpor LGA, while in their Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, on Sunday indicated that the journalist’s car was also recovered in a swift operation by personnel of the Command, Punch writes.

“Operatives of the Special Area Police Division, Rumuokoro and the IGP Squad, last night rescued Mr. Joseph Osademe, a staff of African Independent Television (AIT) and his wife, who were abducted on Saturday evening by four unknown armed men.

“In a swift response to the distress call, the Police Teams immediately mobilized to the scene and rescued them, where they were kept in an uncompleted building.

“Their car was also recovered and taken to the station. Meanwhile, the husband and wife are doing well and have extended their gratitude to the police for our timely response that led to their early release,” the statement read.

An employee of AIT simply known as Murphy thanked the police for their quick intervention, adding that his colleague and the wife were abducted on their way home by hoodlums.

“It happened at Choba while they were returning home on Saturday. But we are happy that they are safe and without any injury,” Murphy said.