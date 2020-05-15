Rivers Hausa Community demands N100m from Wike over seized cows, trucks

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has fixed the 1st of June to hear a suit filed by the Northern Community in Rivers State against Governor Nyesom Wike, over the seizure of cows and truck from Adamawa State.

In the suit, the Hausa Community are demanding the sum of N100,000,000 as compensation for the arrest of their kinsmen who were in the state on a business trip alongside their cows and trucks.

Justice E.O. Obile fixed the date to allow the plaintiff to put Gov Wike on notice over the case.

Counsel for the arrested Northerners, Eze Kpaniku, claimed that the Wike erred in arresting the Northerners, adding that they had waivers from the Federal Government.

Eze Kpaniku also lamented that both his clients and their cows have been arrested and dumped at the Isolation centre without food and medication for days.

Meanwhile, Leader of Northern Community in Rivers State, Alhaji Musa Saidu on his part decried the arrest and demanded the unconditional release of the arrested persons.

Wike had earlier lamented a conspiracy involving Federal agents to infiltrate Rivers state and spread the coronavirus disease.

The governor wondered how it was possible for the trucks to move from the north all the way to Rivers despite the ban on interstate travel.

He warned that anyone found flouting the state’s stay at home order would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

