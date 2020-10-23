Rita Dominic Reveals She Cancelled Interview with Tamika Mallory After Buhari’s Speech

Rita Dominic has revealed that she had to cancel a pre-scheduled interview with Tamika Mallory following Buhari’s speech of Thursday, October 22,2020.

The screen goddess took to Instagram to release a statement, apologising to the American activist and everyone else who was poised to join in on the Instagram Live session.

Rita Dominic said following the president’s speech, she needed to take time off to process it and then heal from its scarring effect.

She encouraged everyone to continue to keep Nigeria in prayers as the country and its citizens navigate these trying times.

