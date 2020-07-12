Rita Dominic is a Stunning Blond as She Celebrates 45th Birthday

One of Nollywood’s favourite female leads, Rita Dominic is plus one today.

The actress who has plied her trade on the big screen for about 22  years now, clocked 45 years, today, July 12.

Reedee as she’s fondly called, took to Instagram to share bits from the scene of what her birthday will look like this year.

In one stunning frame, Rita Dominic was clad in an ivory pantsuit, sporting platinum blonde hair and oh my! She’s got it!.

“Thanking the almighty for another year, for life and good health. I’ve been in the industry for 25 years and you all have been steadfast with your support. This I do not take for granted.

“It’s been good most times and rocky sometimes but in all, I give God the glory. Love you all so much! Bless. Happy birthday Reedee.

