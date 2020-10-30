Rita Dominic Drags Trolls for Filth and We are Here for it!

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Rita Dominic Drags Trolls for Filth and We are Here for it!

Rita Dominic has never been one to brawl with trolls on social media, but she was forced to do so after she encouraged Nigerians to pick up their PVCs and get ready to vote, and folks had a problem with her message.

“You can be educated yet not enlightened. Majority of those we vote into office are obviously not the latter. Get your PVC out. Stop staying home during elections. We must remove people who do not believe in the democratic process,” she tweeted.

Next, a troll has unkind things to say, and she dragged him. “Please try to hide your ignorance, greed and stupidity while people fight to get their country,” she said.

She added, “Notice. I am not taking trash from dimwits this period.”

See her tweets:

Related Posts

Uche Jombo Shades the Heck Out of Desmond Elliot Over Social Media Comments

October 30, 2020
Wendy williams

Wendy Williams Unveiled as The Masked Singer: Watch

October 29, 2020

Amal and George Clooney Honoured With Humanitarian Award

October 29, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply