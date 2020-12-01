Rita Dominic Doesn’t Do Second Chances with Rapists and Rape Apologists

Rita Dominic has made her stance clear on the subject of second chances with rapists and rape apologists.

The actress made this known via social media when she replied to a tweet by a colleague.

The colleague had tweeted a question, asking if folks would still remain friends with a close friend if they found out he/she had set up a girl to be raped in the past.

Rita Dominic’s reply to the tweet was an emphatic yes, making it known that there was no room for negotiations or second chances with her as far as that goes.

