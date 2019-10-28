Rita Dominic Celebrates Sola Sobowale’s AMAA Win: ‘A Very Well Deserved Win!

Rita Dominic is so happy for Sola Sobowale.

In case you missed it: the King of Boys actress bagged the award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, at the event hosted by Lala Akindoju, Lorenzo Menakaya, and Funny Bone last night in Lagos.

Fans have been sending Sobowale heartfelt greetings, and Rita Dominic has also done the same. “#AMAA2019 best actress in a leading role!” she wrote on her Instagram, adding, “A very well deserved win! Congrats mama, lots of love..❤️💋🥂

