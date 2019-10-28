Rita Dominic Celebrates Sola Sobowale’s AMAA Win: ‘A Very Well Deserved Win!

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Rita Dominic Celebrates Sola Sobowale’s AMAA Win: ‘A Very Well Deserved Win!

Rita Dominic is so happy for Sola Sobowale.

In case you missed it: the King of Boys actress bagged the award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, at the event hosted by Lala Akindoju, Lorenzo Menakaya, and Funny Bone last night in Lagos.

Fans have been sending Sobowale heartfelt greetings, and Rita Dominic has also done the same. “#AMAA2019 best actress in a leading role!” she wrote on her Instagram, adding, “A very well deserved win! Congrats mama, lots of love..❤️💋🥂

See her post below:

,

Related Posts

Omoni Oboli Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary With Husband: ‘I’d Go a 100 More Years’

October 28, 2019

Zlatan Ibile Declares Love for #BBNaija’s Tacha After Nasty Feud With Her Fans

October 28, 2019

Photos From Falz’s Haunted House-Themed Birthday Bash

October 28, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *