Rita Dominic Calls Out Lagos State Government Over Lekki Shooting

Rita Dominic has told the Lagos State Government that protesters were within their rights to protest in Lagos on October 20, 2020, when the soldiers of the Nigerian Army opened fire on citizens they were mandated to protect.

“The curfew was extended to 9pm,” Rita Dominic said in response to a tweet from Adekunle Gold which said that the penalty for breaking a curfew isn’t death.

She continued, “Were the peaceful protesters not well within their rights to protest till 9pm??” before adding, “#EndSARS.”

