Rita Daniels Breaks Silence, Addresses Regina Daniels’ Marriage to Prince Ned Nwoko

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Rita Daniels Breaks Silence, Addresses Regina Daniels’ Marriage to Prince Ned Nwoko

Rita Daniels has finally broken silence months after her daughter Regina Daniels’ marriage to Prince Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Regina’s marriage to the politician stirred a major conversation on social media, especially because of the age difference between the 20-year-old and her 58-year-old husband.

“I neva see wey pesin dey drink medicine for pesin headache o,” said Rita Daniels on BBC Pidgin, adding that she did not force her daughter into the marriage. “Na love o,” she defended the relationship.

This comes a day after Regina and Prince Ned Nwoko flew to Dubai to celebrate her 20th birthday bash.

Check out the video below:

Everyone is Talking About These Prince Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ Photos

Related Posts

Report Says No One Was Wearing Seat Belts in Kevin Hart’s Car Crash

October 11, 2019

Tiwa Savage Exposes City FM OAPs Who Dissed Her On Radio: Watch

October 11, 2019

Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke Awarded Nobel Prizes in Literature

October 10, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *