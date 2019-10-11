Rita Daniels Breaks Silence, Addresses Regina Daniels’ Marriage to Prince Ned Nwoko

Rita Daniels has finally broken silence months after her daughter Regina Daniels’ marriage to Prince Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Regina’s marriage to the politician stirred a major conversation on social media, especially because of the age difference between the 20-year-old and her 58-year-old husband.

“I neva see wey pesin dey drink medicine for pesin headache o,” said Rita Daniels on BBC Pidgin, adding that she did not force her daughter into the marriage. “Na love o,” she defended the relationship.

This comes a day after Regina and Prince Ned Nwoko flew to Dubai to celebrate her 20th birthday bash.

Check out the video below: