Rising Star Dana Williams “Hard” Back with another Soulful Track

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Rising Star Dana Williams “Hard” Back with another Soulful Track

Hard is Dana’s new single and it is a brilliant piece of music. One can adore the unique melodies which create grandiose landscapes full of new sounds. Moreover, Dana’s vocal performance is sublime, she sings with so much power.

Speaking about the track, Dana says” Hard came from noticing that I tend to be really hard on myself, and from wanting to explore self-love. There’s a fine line between self-improvement and self-acceptance, and I sometimes have to remember to be gentler with myself and to keep in mind that perfection doesn’t exist.”

Related Posts

Fat Joe Reveals He Passed On Eminem’s Demo Six Times

October 23, 2019

Designer-Filmmaker Tom Ford Sells Bel Air Home for $20 Million

October 23, 2019

Fabolous ft. Jeremih & Davido “Choosy” Hot Track For Summer

October 23, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *