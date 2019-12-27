‘Rise of Skywalker’, Starring John Boyega, Rakes $500M Globally

J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continues to excel at the global box office.

THR is reporting that his latest film crushed the Christmas Day box office with $32 million, the second-best showing of all time for Dec. 25 behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($49.3 million). In all, the Star Wars pic raked in $258.9 million in the U.S. and $259.9 internationally, making it a total of $516.8 million globally. It will, hopefully, hit the $1 billion mark.

And this means more gigs for Nigeria’s John Boyega, who plays Finn in the pic.

Congratulations to them!