‘Rise of Skywalker’, Starring John Boyega, Rakes $500M Globally

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on ‘Rise of Skywalker’, Starring John Boyega, Rakes $500M Globally

J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continues to excel at the global box office.

THR is reporting that his latest film crushed the Christmas Day box office with $32 million, the second-best showing of all time for Dec. 25 behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($49.3 million). In all, the Star Wars pic raked in $258.9 million in the U.S. and $259.9 internationally, making it a total of $516.8 million globally. It will, hopefully, hit the $1 billion mark.

And this means more gigs for Nigeria’s John Boyega, who plays Finn in the pic.

Congratulations to them!

Related Posts

Jamie Foxx to Be Honoured With a ‘Spotlight Award’ at Palm Springs Film Festival Gala

December 27, 2019

Another Man Who Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault Dies

December 26, 2019

Gal Gadot to Make Film Adaptation of Romance Novel Banned in Israeli Schools

December 26, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *