Ripped Muscles and Strong Calves, Simone Biles Stuns in Vogue’s Latest Issue

Simone Biles is not only stunning bit strikes a powerful pose as the latest cover star of Vogue’s latest issue.

The American gymnast who has racked up as many gold medals as there are, spoke on her career, sexual abuse and being black.

In the interview, Biles revealed that being black, the focus was on her hair, her huge calves and other such things but knowing God makes no mistake, these same characteristics have contributed to her career success.

See excerpt from interview below.

“They focused on my hair. They focused on how big my legs were. But God made me this way, and I feel like if I didn’t have these legs or these calves, I wouldn’t be able to tumble as high as I can and have all of these moves named after me”

She noted the above whilst speaking on criticism as far as her looks go.

On her career as a black gymnast, Simone Biles said,

“Growing up, I didn’t see very many Black gymnasts, so whenever I did, I felt really inspired to go out there and want to be as good as them,I remember watching Gabby Douglas win the 2012 Olympics, and I was like, If she can do it, I can do it.”

Speaking on her sexual abuse experience with Larry Nassar, Simone revealed that she didn’t realise she was being abused as many of her friends had it worse. It wasn’t until her close friend and fellow survivor, Maggie Nichols shared her experience that she was able to tell her own story.

'I was like, I've had the same treatments. I remember Googling, like, "sexually abused" because I know some girls had it worse than me. I know that for a fact. So I felt like I wasn't abused, because it wasn't to the same extent as the other girls. Some of my friends had it really, really bad. They were his favorite. Since mine wasn't to that capacity, I felt like it didn't happen. I felt like I knew, I just didn't want to admit it to myself, that it had happened. Because I felt like, not that you're supposed to be perfect, but I just felt like that's what America wanted me to be—was perfect. Because every time an American wins the Olympics, you're like America's sweetheart. So it's like, How could this happen to America's sweetheart? That's how I felt—like I was letting other people down by this.'

