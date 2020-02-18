‘RIP Dad’ – Nollywood star, Yemi Blaq, loses dad

Nollywood star Yemi Olatunji popularly known as Yemi Blaq is presently in a state of mourning following the death of his father.

The 41-year-old actor took to his social media page on Monday to announce the departure of his father into the afterlife.

Yemi, a native of Ondo town in Ondo state, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his late father with the caption:

“R.I.P Dad”.

The tall, dark-skinned actor did not share details of his dad’s death or funeral arrangement, as fans and fellow Nollywood stars flood his page with condolences.

