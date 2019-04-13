Riot Stops League Match in Belgium

Anderlecht’s Belgian championship match at Standard Liege on Friday was halted after visiting fans hurled smoke bombs and other objects onto the pitch with their team losing 2-0 and down to 10 men.

The riot erupted in the fourth round of the championship playoff minileague. Standard took the lead with goals by Razvan Marin after 22 minutes and Paul-Jose Mpoku from the penalty spot in the 30th minute.

Anderlecht’s Kara Mbodji received a red card after conceding the penalty.

“With complete understanding for the unsatisfactory results, I truly denounce this behaviour,” Pro League president Marc Coucke said on the Anderlecht twitter account

“Football is a game of intense emotions in defeat and victory, but never aggression. Apologies to all those who love football and especially the peaceful supporters of RSCA,” Coucke wrote.