Rio Police Identify Suspect in the Attack Gay Jesus Filmmakers

One suspect has been identified in the gas bombing of the offices of the Netflix filmmakers behind the controversial gay Jesus movie.

According to THR, a 41-year-old businessman named Eduardo Fauzi Richard Cerquise, has been identified by the Rio de Janeiro police, which said that the man has a “violent profile” and remains at large.

Marco Aurélio de Paula Ribeiro, the detective in charge of the investigation, added that a warrant for Cerquise’s arrest was issued on Tuesday but they have been unable to locate him.

“Officers carried out a search in two homes and two offices and seized cash worth about 30,000 dollars, a fake firearm, ammunition, a “political-philosophical” shirt and computers, Ribeiro told reporters at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro,” the report continued. “Cerquise was convicted this year for assaulting a civil servant in 2013 and has also been accused of domestic violence.”

Recall that the Christmas Eve attack on an empty video production house didn’t injure anyone but came as a shock. A video circulating days later on social media showed three men claiming responsibility for the attack, and said they had targeted Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos for its short film, The First Temptation of Christ, which depicts Jesus returning home on his 30th birthday and insinuates he is gay.

Creators of the film have defended it as legitimate freedom of expression.