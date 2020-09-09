Rio Ferdinand and Wife, Kate, Reveal They’re Expecting a Son

It’s a baby boy for Rio Ferdinand and his wife, Kate, as the couple held a gender reveal party recently.

Kate, 29, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, to share pictures from the party as well as make the announcement. Her husband, Rio also posted the pictures on his page.

The party which took place in the couple’s home in Bromley had family and friends in attendance as well as Rio Ferdinand’s three children from his first marriage.

Kate, a former TOWIE star, captioned her Instagram post; “it’s a boy. me and tia are outnumbered.”

The new baby will be Kate’s first child and Rio’s fourth child as he has three children; Lorenz, 14, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia, from his marriage to his first wife who sadly passed away in 2015 after losing the battle to cancer.

